SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A second Summers County firefighter is accused of being involved in child pornography.

Robert Bennett Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $152,000 bond.

Bennet is arrested one day after Summers County Fire Chief Brian Cale.

