Second annual tractor show held as part of Hometown Heritage Festival

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The 2nd annual tractor show made its return to this year’s Hometown Heritage Festival, along with many passionate participants in the contest ready to show off their antique, classic, and modern tractors.

While some came for the trophies, some just came to talk about what their tractor means to them.

“It’s a good show, I mean I don’t know what to expect since this is my first one, but I fixed it up and I want to show it off,” says Dewey Dietz, tractor owner and show contestant. “I don’t care if I do any good or not, I just got it out here to show it, and as I said, it’s pretty sentimental.”

Trophies were given out for Kid’s Choice, People’s Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, Best Antique, Classic, and Best Modern Tractors in the show.

