Second-annual Rim to River 100 held throughout New River Gorge area

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Hundreds of dedicated runners from near and far gather together on a chilly November morning for the second-annual Rim to River 100– a 100 mile-long race winding its way through the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and the only 100-mile race in West Virginia.

And, despite the challenge, it’s an exciting occasion for many.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” says Race Director Bryant Baker. “We got great weather, Fall is my favorite time of year out here, especially to be on the trails, we’ve got some beautiful colors.”

Hosted by the Rim to River Endurance Company, the 32-hour race is setting up pit stops in a number of different locations spanning the rim of the New River Gorge for the runners to fuel up along the way. One such stop is the town of Ansted, a major aid station in the race marking the halfway point at 55.5 miles in, where runners are getting a hot meal and a warm welcome from the town.

“This is where they can really get a little relaxation for a few minutes and we got a lot of hot food for them. It’s beneficial for the town, too,” says Johnny Osborne, an Aid Station Organizer for the town of Ansted.

But, before the racers get to the halfway point there, they have quite the trek from the starting point at ACE Adventure Resort, to Fayetteville, running the span of the Longpoint Trail, and taking on a good stretch of miles through the heart of the National Park. And while such a race isn’t for everybody, the whole community can revel in the attention that it brings to the area.

“It’s just nice to see people out here enjoying the trails and seeing the community rally behind it, working aid stations, it’s been great,” Baker says.

The race starts and ends at ACE, and the resort will be providing more hot meals and comfort to the runners when they make their return for the night.

