Second annual police memorial service held in Gary, West Virginia

GARY, WV (WOAY) – The second annual Gary Police Memorial service was held beside city hall in Gary, West Virginia. The service included an emergency vehicle procession through the town followed by a wreath hanging ceremony under the police memorial flag to honor the fallen police officers who bravely risked their lives for our safety and protection. This year they honored McDowell County Deputy Sheriff George Maynard and Bradshaw Police Chief Chloe Francis Stanton, who were both shot and killed by prisoners in custody.

“There are men and women who will no longer return to their home. Men and women who will no longer join their family for Thanksgiving dinner. Men and women who will no longer be able to tuck their children in at night. There are faces and people to those numbers, and we gather here today to honor the fallen and memorialize their sacrifice.”

The town plans to add more to the memorial in the future, such as a cabinet for the wooden flag and a statue.

