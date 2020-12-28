Second annual “Coal Drop” New Year’s event set for Thursday in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – This Thursday, Welch will be holding its second annual “Coal Drop” event for New Year’s Eve.

The coal drop will have a multitude of events throughout the evening, including a talent show, karaoke and lip syncing. The event will take place at Martha Moore Riverfront Park off of McDowell Street in Welch.

“More than likely, we’re going to have a stage out on the street where performers can be,” said “Mr. Bill’s Sound and Light” Owner/CEO Bill Hornick. “There will be vendors, food, all kinds of different things. And at 12:00 midnight, right from the Christmas tree, will be the coal drop.”

The “Coal Drop” will begin at 8:00 on Thursday evening and conclude with the coal drop welcoming in 2021.