Seasonal depression may not have drastic effect this year

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Since Daylight Savings ended, you have less time to spend outside in the sun every day.

Usually, that’s a problem for people that struggle with seasonal depression. Not leaving the house during colder months can make things worse, but since everyone has stayed home more often due to the pandemic, this year might not have as drastic of an effect.

“November, December and January are the most depressing months because of the weather,” explained clinical director of Life Strategies Counseling William Catus. “People shouldn’t have such a big problem with that because we’ve been in the house most of the year, but that’s the time of the year where we are confined to the house and don’t get out as much as we normally do to socialize.”

If you’re concerned about seasonal depression, Catus says you should allow your body time to adjust to the changes and schedule an appointment with a counselor if needed.