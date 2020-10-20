Search warrant leads to over 1,000 grams of heroin recovered

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On October 20, 2020, members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, WV State Police Beckley Detachment, FBI, and ATF assisted the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force in the execution of a search warrant in the Beckley Junction area of Raleigh County.

Upon execution of the search warrant, officers recovered over 1,100 grams of Heroin (Schedule I Controlled Substance) and approximately 180 grams of Methamphetamine (Schedule II Controlled Substance) from the residence. Also recovered were two rifles and one handgun, along with a large quantity of ammunition for the firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $250,000.

The accused, Jamal Johnson, was discovered to have been previously convicted of a violent felony offense and therefore prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Johnson was charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Johnson was arraigned before Magistrate Richard D. Jones and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail on a $450,000 bond pending further court proceedings. The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, WV State Police, ATF, and FBI.