Search warrant in McDowell County leads to drug arrest

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On 02-01-2021 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office along with Troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a Search Warrant in the Gary area of McDowell County.
Upon conducting the Search Warrant Deputies found a quantity of controlled substances and money. Deputies arrested a Antonio Dwayne Padgett of Gary WV. Antonio Padgett was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana), Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) and Maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $131,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.