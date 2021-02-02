Search warrant in McDowell County leads to drug arrest

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- On 02-01-2021 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office along with Troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a Search Warrant in the Gary area of McDowell County.

Upon conducting the Search Warrant Deputies found a quantity of controlled substances and money. Deputies arrested a Antonio Dwayne Padgett of Gary WV. Antonio Padgett was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana), Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine), Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) and Maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $131,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Antonio Padgett is already on bond on prior drug charges and we are in the process of requesting a bond revocation hearing.