Scott Brown Classic returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After the 2019 edition was moved to Morgantown, and the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19, the Scott Brown Classic returned to Beckley on Sunday afternoon.

11 area senior student-athletes took part in the 2021 game; six for the Mid-State Automotive All-Stars (players from Class A, AA, and AAA) and five for the C. Adam Toney/Jan Care All-Stars (players from Class AAAA). The Class AAAA All-Stars would win 113-103, with Woodrow Wilson’s Ben Gilliam and George Washington’s Alex Yoakum each scoring 15 points.

Greenbrier West’s Kaiden Pack led all scorers with 22 points.

Gilliam won the slam dunk contest prior to the All-Star Game, while Greenbrier East’s William Gabbert won the three-point shootout.

