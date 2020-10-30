School hosts trunk-or-treat event for students

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Some families that won’t get to go trick or treating this year gave kids a taste of the sweet tradition in their school parking lot.

The St. Francis de Sales Catholic School usually holds a large Halloween celebration for the entire school. This year, things were a bit different. Kids masked up for individual classroom parties and went trunk-or-treating from their parent’s decked out cars.

“When we came in, it was raining and I thought ‘oh man, this is going to ruin our outside event,’ and there was no way we could take it in, but the rain stopped and the parents came and started setting up,” said school principal Mary Grace Peck. “I could tell it was going to be wonderful and from all the responses I’ve heard from the kids, they’ve been excited.”

Beckley does not have trick or treating hours this year, but the rest of Raleigh County can trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. See other trick-or-treating times here.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR