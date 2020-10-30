School hosts trunk-or-treat event for students

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Some families that won’t get to go trick or treating this year gave kids a taste of the sweet tradition in their school parking lot.

The St. Francis de Sales Catholic School usually holds a large Halloween celebration for the entire school. This year, things were a bit different. Kids masked up for individual classroom parties and went trunk-or-treating from their parent’s decked out cars.

“When we came in, it was raining and I thought ‘oh man, this is going to ruin our outside event,’ and there was no way we could take it in, but the rain stopped and the parents came and started setting up,” said school principal Mary Grace Peck. “I could tell it was going to be wonderful and from all the responses I’ve heard from the kids, they’ve been excited.”

Beckley does not have trick or treating hours this year, but the rest of Raleigh County can trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. See other trick-or-treating times here.