UPDATE: School delays & closings for Feb. 2

WOAY – WOAY has received the following information regarding school delays and closings for Tuesday, Feb. 2. This article will be updated as we receive more information.

Fayette County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

McDowell County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Mercer County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Monroe County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Nicholas County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Raleigh County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Summers County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Tazewell County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL

Wyoming County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL on a 3-hour delay

Mountain View Christian School: 2-hour delay

New River Community & Technical College: Raleigh, Mercer, ATC campuses will open at 10 a.m.; Nicholas and Greenbrier Valley are closed

St. Francis de Sales: REMOTE/VIRTUAL