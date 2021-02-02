UPDATE: School delays & closings for Feb. 2

WOAY – WOAY has received the following information regarding school delays and closings for Tuesday, Feb. 2. This article will be updated as we receive more information.
Fayette County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
McDowell County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Mercer County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Monroe County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Nicholas County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Raleigh County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Summers County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Tazewell County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL
Wyoming County: REMOTE/VIRTUAL on a 3-hour delay
Mountain View Christian School: 2-hour delay
New River Community & Technical College: Raleigh, Mercer, ATC campuses will open at 10 a.m.; Nicholas and Greenbrier Valley are closed
St. Francis de Sales: REMOTE/VIRTUAL