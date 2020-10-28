Schedule changes to state volleyball tournament

WOAY – The WVSSAC announced schedule changes on Wednesday for the 2020 state volleyball tournament, as each class will begin and finish their tournaments on one day.

In the past, all three classes held quarterfinal matches on Friday mornings and early afternoons, with the semifinals taking place on Friday evenings, and the championships staggered throughout Saturday.

This year, one class will hold its quarterfinal matches starting at 9 AM, with the semifinal matches starting at 2 PM, finishing with the championship at 7 PM.

Class A will hold its tournament on Thursday, November 12, with Class AA scheduled for Friday, November 13, and Class AAA on Saturday, November 14. Four area teams made the state tournament last year, with Shady Spring reaching the Class AA championship match.