BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The scene is clear now after a three-car MVA in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the call came in just before 7 p.m. about an accident in the area of Ollie’s near Robert C. Byrd Dr. and N. Kanawha St.

Jan Care, Beckley Police Department and Beckley Fire Department all responded. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

The scene is now cleared.

