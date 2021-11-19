Scarbro woman behind bars for child neglect, drug possession

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home on Wingrove Hill in Scarbro after being called by workers with Child Protective Services.

CPS workers told the officers that while at the residence, they observed narcotics inside a bedroom and the parent had admitted to using narcotics before their arrival.

Police found measurable amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a large sum of cash. In addition to the narcotics, deputies found the home to be generally uninhabitable, especially for two young children.

CPS workers took custody of the children.