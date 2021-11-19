Scarbro woman behind bars for child neglect, drug possession

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home on Wingrove Hill in Scarbro after being called by workers with Child Protective Services.
CPS workers told the officers that while at the residence, they observed narcotics inside a bedroom and the parent had admitted to using narcotics before their arrival.
Police found measurable amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a large sum of cash. In addition to the narcotics, deputies found the home to be generally uninhabitable, especially for two young children.
CPS workers took custody of the children.
Tamariah Hager, 28, was charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (Heroin), Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics (Meth), and two counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury.
Hager was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where she failed to post a $75,000 bond. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
