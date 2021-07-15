SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro man faces sexual abuse allegations in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department recieved complaints from two victims alleging sexual abuse incidents. Through the course of the investigation, a third victim came forward.

Terry Lee Treadway is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse and three counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. His bond was set at $150,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate Court. He will now await court proceedings.