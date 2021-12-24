Scarbro man arrested for malicious wounding, domestic battery

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro man is behind bars on malicious wounding and domestic battery charges.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the Plum Orchard Lake Rd. area of Scarbro yesterday.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim who had a visibly bruised and swollen face and head. The victim said her husband had come into her room while she was asleep and struck her several times with a baseball bat.
Arnold D. Maddy, 74 of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding and the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Sponsored Content