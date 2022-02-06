Scarbro man arrested after Fayette County stolen car investigation

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is behind bars on multiple charges.

Back in December, officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the Scarbro area. After a months-long search, the car was found and recovered in Raleigh County.

During their investigation, police determined the car was stolen by Terry Ellis, who they say took and sold the vehicle.

Ellis is charged with grand larceny, receiving and transferring stolen goods and obtaining money under false pretense. He was also arrested for a parole violation warrant.

Ellis was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

