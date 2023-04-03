Saturday’s Wind Explainer: Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill Explains

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Saturday, April 1, started out calm and sunny, but then quickly turned gusty in the afternoon. The reason… a cold front with a big pressure rise and drop in temperatures…. fueled the high winds. Part of the roof to a building behind McDonald’s in Beckley at the corner of Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive blew off and crews were repairing it on Monday.

Several thousand people were without power in our state, with most of the outages in southern West Virginia.

There was a point during the early evening when cold air in the front’s wake was producing snow in the northern Alleghenies while a squall line of destructive storms was sweeping along and east of I-95 in the Mid-Atlantic.

We’ll keep you updated on the weather pattern and bring you the latest with our StormWatch 4 weather forecast.

