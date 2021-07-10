Saturday sees full lineup of events at 16th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Cars of all kinds are still revving up and rolling into the 16th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair for the biggest and last day of the event, one that seems to have only gotten bigger with time.

“This is the first event of this caliber in the state since COVID started, we’ve had a lot of extra vendors and food vendors come in, and the car registration has been really up for preregistration this year,” says Danny Kincaid, with the steering committee for the auto fair.

From petting zoos, parades, and even educational demonstrations, various kinds of events are planned throughout the day. One such demonstration was a car crash extraction simulation presented by the Ghent and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments.

“It’s a demonstration of what it’s like if you’re in a car accident and have to be cut out,” says Ethan Whisenant, a Ghent volunteer firefighter. “It’s a good educational experience for everybody because it’s a chance to see what goes on, what it’s like, to see it up close and personal without actually being in a wreck.”

Whether educational or just plain fun, there were plenty of car-related activities to see and do. Not only are hundreds of cars provided in the show but a strong car-loving community to back it up with.

“It feels great to be back here doing this again, just to come out and hang out,” Kincaid says. “The car show community only sees certain people at certain times of the year at car shows, I can’t tell you some of these people’s names, but you tell me what they drive and I can tell you who they are.”

With all of the cars, there were plenty of awards to give away, including Best of the Decades, Best Paint and Interior, Most Original, and a whole lot more.

