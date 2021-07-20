Sandstone Mountain Shutdown in Both Directions at I-64

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash in Raleigh County.

The semi crashed on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 137, before the Hinton & Sandstone exit.

While first responders were assisting on scene, a second tractor trailer crashed right near the first accident. Officers on the scene say the driver of the second semi is trapped inside the cab. No word on the driver of the first tractor trailer.

We will have updates on the two accidents and when Sandstone Mountain is reopened, which could be several hours.

A Newswatch Crew is headed to the scene and will have the very latest for you on Newswatch at 11.

