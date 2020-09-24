San Francisco 49ers holding practices this week at Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (video courtesy Zoom/San Francisco 49ers) – Hear from San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan & offensive lineman Trent Williams as they hold practices this week at the Greenbrier Resort.

The team elected to stay at the resort instead of flying back-and-forth from San Francisco, as they played at the New York Jets last Sunday, then will return to Metlife Stadium this weekend to face the Giants. The Arizona Cardinals used a similar approach in 2015 when they had consecutive games on the East Coast.

This is the first time the resort has hosted an NFL team since 2018; the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots have all held training camp practices in White Sulphur Springs in recent years.

While the 49ers defeated the Jets 31-13, they’ve lost several key players to injuries, with some of those players ruled out for the season. Shanahan is hopeful that the two rest days (Monday & Tuesday) will help the team recover as they continue their opening weeks to the season.