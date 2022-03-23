Samiah Lynch signs with WV Wesleyan basketball

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Samiah Lynch signed a letter of intent to play basketball next season at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Lynch, who is considering exercise science or a medicine-related field for her major, has been a standout in multiple sports for the Lady Red Devils. She says she was considering playing soccer, but felt that WV Wesleyan basketball was the best fit for her.

Lynch says being able to play basketball is a testament to the hard work she’s put in over the last four years. She said staying relatively close to home played a role in choosing the Lady Bobcats.

Related