Salvation Wall remembered in downtown Beckley with memorial plaque

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A memorial plaque for a historic stone wall is dedicated in downtown Beckley.

The new plaque next to the Raleigh County Judicial Center serves as a reminder for a stone wall that blocked a major fire from tearing through the city.

That fire raged on more than 100 years ago in 1912 and destroyed 29 businesses.

It also caused an estimated $275,000 in property damage, which translates to almost $4 million today.

“The fire was so intense they had to dynamite some buildings to stop the fire from spreading,” said Raleigh County Historical Society President Tom Sopher.

The Raleigh County Historical Society held a small dedication ceremony for the plaque, and says remnants of the stone wall can still be seen next to it.

