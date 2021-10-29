Salvation Army of Beckley receives $15,000 check to put toward new building

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Salvation Army of Beckley has been using the same building as its main base of operations since 1934. For almost 90 years, they’ve served the area from this location, and it’s due for an upgrade. They’ve recently announced plans to build a new, much larger location on Robert C. Byrd Drive.

To help fund the project, the Raleigh County Commission donated $15,000 to the new building effort.

“It’s no secret what the need is,” Commissioner Greg Duckworth said. “They’re in a building that was built in 1934. So it’s humbling to the commission to be able to help such a great organization.”

The new building has been planned for some time now, and has a projected construction cost of $4 million. So far, the Salvation Army has raised $3.5 million.

Major Ronald Mott with the Salvation Army of Beckley says they are grateful to receive some additional help from the county.

“It’s a true blessing to receive this money from the county to help us today,” Mott said.

The new building is planned to be somewhat like a community center. It’s going to have classrooms, a commercial kitchen, a larger pantry and walk-in cooler, a fellowship hall, and the biggest addition is a full gymnasium.

The Salvation Army says Beckley is in great need for these additional services, especially in recent months since they’ve seen a greater demand.

The project has a full fundraising goal of $6 million, which the Salvation says is needed to fully furnish the building and support its operations for 2-3 years. They’re hoping to finish bidding in the next few weeks and begin construction in late November.

