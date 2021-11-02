Salvation Army of Beckley in need of volunteers and bell ringers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Salvation Army of Beckley is in desperate need of volunteers and bell ringers.

The yearly bell ringers you see outside retail stores every holiday season are part of one of the largest fundraisers for the salvation army.

Last year the salvation army had a hard time finding volunteers due to COVID-19, and it’s looking very familiar for them this year as well.

“They’d be able to reach out and help the people in our community,” Bell Coordinator Jerry Lester said. “It would be a blessing for people to help volunteer or ring bells. We hope we can get as many as we can, it’s very important.”

Right now the Salvation Army of Beckley only has seven bell ringers and they’re trying to get as many as they can.

Interested people should visit the Salvation Army in Beckley to apply.

