BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The State Fire Marshall’s Office has advised that Beckley Drilling and Blasting will be blasting in front of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on S. Eisenhower Dr. today around 1:45 p.m.

Beckley PD, as well as the State Fire Marshall’s Office will have S. Eisenhower Dr. closed for the duration of this event. Please find an alternative route and avoid this area.

