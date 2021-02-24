Roughly 1,800 expected to be vaccinated in Mercer County this week

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is continuing its vaccine clinics at a fast rate, as roughly 1,800 people are expected to receive a vaccine dose this week.

Wednesday at the Karen Preservati Center in downtown Princeton, residents came in for their second dose, becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And throughout the rest of the week, the health department is hosting even more clinics.

“Tomorrow we’ll be at the Princeton Church of God for a drive-thru, and we’ll be right back here on Friday for another booster clinic,” said Health Department Administrator Roger Topping.

All the clinics are appointment only and are all fully booked. Residents register online through the state’s vaccine registration website and shortly after receive a call from the health department.

They say this system is far more efficient than doing a first-come, first-served style clinic.

“They’re all by appointment only. We won’t have 200 people piled in here before 9 in the morning.”

Right now registration is open to those 65 and older, although some essential workers may qualify at slightly younger ages. Just last month, registration was still locked to those 75 and older, so progress is slowly but surely being made on the vaccine effort.

“We’re slowly but surely getting needles in arms, but we’re still a long ways away from getting everyone in the county. We’re hoping people will be patient with us and understand.”

Roughly 600 people are expected to be vaccinated at each clinic this week.