Roger Topping reportedly Resigns as Mercer County Health Department Administrator

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) The Mercer County Board of Health has reportedly accepted Roger Topping’s resignation.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is reporting that Topping gave his letter of resignation and 30-day notice, prior to a special meeting Tuesday night. But board member Robb Williams made the motion to accept the resignation, effective immediately, and it passed unanimously.

According to the report, the meeting was called to consider what action, if any, needed to be taken after the health department mistakenly administered the wrong dosage of the COVID Moderna booster shot at a clinic in late October.

Newswatch reported earlier this week that the Mercer County Health Department was temporarily banned from giving booster shots when the state Bureau of Public Health discovered that some residents were given a full dose of Moderna rather than a half dose.

Topping said the department did not know the dosages should have been half, telling the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, “We made a mistake. We erred, and we are owning up to that. We are sorry it happened. But we thought we were doing what we were supposed to do.”

The bureau reportedly sent a team to the health department to evaluate what happened and educate personnel to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

In the report, board member Williams said a search will begin immediately for a replacement and he thanked Topping for his service at the health department.

