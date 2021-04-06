Rodney Wheeler sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man receives a sentence of eight months of confinement for his role in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Rodney Wheeler, 48, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice on January 5, 2021. He was ordered to serve two months of incarceration in federal prison, to be followed by six months of home confinement and then three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Rodney and Julie Wheeler conspired to fake Julie’s death at the New River Gorge to avoid her federal court sentencing for health care fraud.

Rodney Wheeler placed a 911 call on May 31, 2020, falsely claiming that Julie Wheeler had fallen from the Grandview Overlook in the New River Gorge in West Virginia.

The call prompted a massive search and rescue operation with hundreds of volunteers, law enforcement, and professional search and rescue personnel looking for Julie Wheeler at the base of the overlook and the surrounding area.

A few days later, Julie Wheeler was discovered hiding in her own home and planning to go into permanent hiding with Rodney Wheeler.

Throughout the massive search effort, Rodney Wheeler repeatedly gave false statements to state and federal investigators intentionally designed to mislead them about his wife’s whereabouts.

Rodney Wheeler also made a false Facebook post on June 1, 2020 stating “[T]he accident at Grandview yesterday involved my wife . . . they have not found her yet but I am holding out hope that she will be found and she is ok . . . I am heartbroken and lost right now but I have to have faith . . . please give us time to worth through this and please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.” The purpose Rodney Wheeler’s false statements was to continue the Wheelers’ ruse that she had fallen and was missing.

After two days of searching, the West Virginia State Police located Julie Wheeler hiding in a closet inside her own home. Once removed from her closet by the State Troopers, Rodney and Julie Wheeler were both taken into custody. In statements to state and federal investigators, Rodney and Julie Wheeler both admitted they conspired to fake her disappearance to avoid Julie Wheeler’s pending federal sentencing in a health care fraud case.

Rodney and Julie Wheeler both were charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses in Raleigh County Circuit and Magistrate Courts relating to the false reporting of an emergency.

Julie Wheeler was sentenced in February 2021 to a total of 54 months in federal prison for health care fraud and her own role in the obstruction conspiracy. Julie Wheeler’s underlying health care fraud conviction related to her overbilling a VA program for spina bifida care. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07 for the overbilling scheme.

