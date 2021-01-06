Rodney Wheeler pleads guilty to conspiracy in faking wife’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- A plea hearing was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 for Rodney Wheeler, who pleaded guilty to the felony charge conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Wheeler was indicted in August of 2020 after conspiring with his wife, Julie Wheler, to fake her death through a fall from the Grandview Overlook. Search efforts for Julie lasted a couple of days before she was found hiding in her home.

According to the federal indictment, Rodney and Julie Wheeler worked together in faking her death. Wheeler was set sentenced on federal health care fraud charges in June of 2020.

As well as working with his wife to plan her death, Rodney also threw a cellphone and shoe belonging to Julie staging evidence that his wife fell from the overlook. Julie’s items were then found by search and rescue personnel.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court ordered a presentence investigation. Rodney Wheeler is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.