Robson man faces animal cruelty charges

ROBSON, WV (WOAY) – A Robson man is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County.
Last month, deputies responded to a residence on Beards Fork Rd. with Fayette County Animal Control Officers to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty.
Once there, deputies found multiple puppies in a small compact cage with no food or water. They also found two other dogs secured in the backyard with no food and water. One of these dogs had what appeared to be piles of household waste in its living area.
Ronald Short, 65, of Robson, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and misdemeanor unlawful disposition of litter.
Short was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court, where he was released on a $2,500 bond.
