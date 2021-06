UPDATE (6/21 @ 8:45 p.m.) – According to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Flat Top Rd. is back open.

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The roadway in the area of Ghent Elementary is shut down until further notice.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services says there is a large tree, with power lines down blocking the road.

Ghent Fire Dept. is on scene, and AEP is on the way. Authorities suggest using an alternate route for now.

