Road to be shut down temporarily after single-car MVA

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Parts of Cherry St. in Bluefield, WV may be shut down after a single-car accident early this morning.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, the incident took place on Cherry St. down from Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

The car went into a power pole, causing the pole to completely fall and block the road. However, no injuries were reported.

Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield Police Department are currently on scene.

The road may be shutdown for a while this morning, so consider taking an alternate route.