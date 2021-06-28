Road shuts down after house fire rekindles

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of a rekindled house fire.

The fire occurred at a residence on Burmeister Ave. in Beckley.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the original fire started at 7:41 p.m. on Sunday night. The fire rekindled this morning around 6 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Beaver, Sofia, Coal City and Ghent Fire Departments, as well as Jan Care are all currently on scene.

Stay with WOAY for any further updates.

Related