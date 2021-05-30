River Expedition’s Memorial Day event kicks-off a summer full of rafting at resort

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – River Expeditions is celebrating Memorial Day weekend and the kick-off to a new season on the rapids of the New River through their Memorial Day Madness event.

This buy one, get one free rafting event ensures guests get plenty of chances for rafting on the NRG all weekend long and is a great way to welcome all the new people coming to explore the New River Gorge National Park, honor Memorial Day, and kick off the start of the whitewater season.

“Memorial Day is primarily a focus on remembering and honoring fallen soldiers, but we also know that it’s the kick-off, the unofficial beginning of summer, so we’re super excited about that,” says Heather Johnson, owner of River Expeditions. “And the new national park designation has been huge for the area, so we’re really seeing an influx in our guests coming this weekend, so we’re thrilled!”

While this event is about to end, rafting season has just begun, so if you would like to book your trip down the New River, you can visit River Expeditions at raftinginfo.com.

Related