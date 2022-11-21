Riley Moore announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

Harper’s Ferry, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Treasurer Moore is the first elected Republican State Treasurer in West Virginia in 92 years after defeating a 24-year incumbent Democrat.

Moore previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Prior to running for office, Treasurer Moore served as national security staff in the U.S. House of Representatives before working as the director of Textron, a leading U.S. aerospace manufacturer.

Learn more about Riley Moore’s campaign for U.S. Congress at MooreForWV.com

Related