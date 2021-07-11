Riders and walkers meet at Beckley welcome center for a good cause

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The New River Riders, a group whose mission is to come together and get active for a cause, met for the first time this year at the welcome center right off of the McManus Trail in downtown Beckley.

Members of the group have the option to either ride or walk, but the goal is to ask for donations for a good cause, this time being non-perishable food items for the blessing boxes around town.

“It feels good to get out, get back in nature, and being able to fellowship with like-minded people who want some good exercise but who also want to give back to the community,” says Kristi Dumas, organizer of New River Riders.

“Being able to put my skates back on after COVID and not being able to do much physical activity, it is awesome, and our Rails to Trails is perfect for it,” Kelly Elkins, a member of the group says.

Anyone can come out and join the New River Riders. They plan on holding at least two rides per month. You can also find them on their Facebook page.

