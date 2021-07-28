Richard Chambers trial begins in Raleigh County Court

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man appeared in court for the first day of a sexual abuse trial. He’s accused of sexually abusing his step-granddaughter.

In 2018, Richard Chambers, of Ghent, was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor. At the time Chambers was arrested the child was just seven years old. And the abuse had allegedly been happening for roughly four years.

Chambers was first arrested when the victim’s mother discovered a sexually explicit video on her child’s phone. She contacted the state police and a forensic interview followed.

During the interview, the victim claimed that Chambers had inappropriate contact with her on multiple occasions since they were just three years old. Chambers is also accused of at one point holding a gun at the child while performing sexual acts.

Opening statements were heard this morning, and the trial is expected to continue until at least next week.

