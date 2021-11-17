Richard Chambers sentenced to maximum of 855 years in prison for sexual abuse crimes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Richard Chambers appears virtually in Raleigh County court for a sentencing. He was convicted for 20 charges involving the sexual abuse of his step-granddaughter.

Chambers is found guilty of first-degree sexual assault, incest, first-degree sexual abuse, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.

The abuse happened on multiple occasions, and started when the victim was just three years old.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield asked the judge for the sentence to be carried consecutively, which means Chambers would serve time for each charge back to back. That would lead to Chambers serving a combined total of between 255-855 years in prison.

“I would characterize that as just short of a millennium of time,” Hatfield said.”

Before being sentenced, Chambers spoke to the court insisting that he is innocent, despite being found guilty earlier this year.

The judge decided that Chambers would serve his time consecutively, and sentenced him to 255-855 years in prison.

Chambers was also ordered to be registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

