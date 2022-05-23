Rhodo Boogie Car and Bike Show to be held in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rhodo Boogie Car and Bike Show is making its way back to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The show will be held this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and lineup will go on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and plenty of prizes and trophies will follow after the event.

There will be a free concert by the JonBen Slate Band and food vendors set up throughout the event as well.

Due to COVID, Beckley Events were limited to only holding car cruises and couldn’t put on the show for two years.

While the event is a way to close out the annual Rhododendron Festival, it’s also a way to welcome more car and bike shows yet to come.

“A lot of people have put a lot of work into their vehicles, they’re very proud of them and they like to show them off, tell people about them, and come out for car shows, it’s a very popular thing around here, and so this is just another one of those car shows and it’s a way to celebrate the Rhododendron Festival,” Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield says.

The show vehicle entry is $10. If you can’t make it out to this Saturday’s car show, there will be the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) show on June 18, and then the City of Beckley’s Car and Bike Show on July 30.

