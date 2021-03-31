Reward increased for Greenbrier County homicide/arson

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of a killer in Greenbrier County is now $10,000.

As investigators have continued their investigation into the April 2, 2020 homicide of Danny and Daisy Foster, and subsequent arson of their home, corroborative information is being sought to aid in bringing those responsible to justice.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office has increased the reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) from $5,000 to $10,000.

Individuals with information can contact Lieutenant G.R. Workman or Deputy A.L. Workman with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634 or the non-emergency 911 number, (304) 647-7911.

Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com or (304) 673-9205.