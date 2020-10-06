Reward being offered for the return of stolen guns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A reward is being offered for the return of stolen guns from the Auxier Farms located in Fayette County.

Regarding the October 1st Breaking and Entering incident that occurred in the Cannelton area, a reward is being offered for the custom firearms that were stolen as the flier pictured indicates.

A 3,000 dollar reward is being offered for the return, arrest, and conviction of guns stolen from Auxier Farms. A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered just for the return of the stolen guns.

The guns were a TIKA – T3, 223, Ruger 264 Mag, Rem6mm/06.

This is being offered by the Auxier family (victims). Any information, in this case, call the police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or the Auxier Farms at 304-632-1201, 304-546-8883.