Reward being offered for the return of stolen guns in Fayette County

By
Tyler Barker
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A reward is being offered for the return of stolen guns from the Auxier Farms located in Fayette County.

Regarding the October 1st Breaking and Entering incident that occurred in the Cannelton area, a reward is being offered for the custom firearms that were stolen as the flier pictured indicates.

A 3,000 dollar reward is being offered for the return, arrest, and conviction of guns stolen from Auxier Farms.  A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered just for the return of the stolen guns.

The guns were a TIKA – T3, 223, Ruger 264 Mag, Rem6mm/06.

This is being offered by the Auxier family (victims). Any information, in this case, call the police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or the Auxier Farms at  304-632-1201, 304-546-8883.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR