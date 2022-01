Revised schedule for 2022 NRCTC Invitational

WOAY – Due to inclement weather in Southern West Virginia, all of Thursday’s games at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley were called off. Organizers have released a revised schedule for Friday and Saturday. There are four contests scheduled for Friday, with six games slated for Saturday.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

3:00 PM – Greenbrier West vs. PikeView

4:45 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Webster County

6:30 PM – Greater Beckley Christian vs. Shady Spring

8:15 PM – Princeton vs. James Monroe

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

11:30 AM – Webster County vs. James Monroe

1:15 PM – Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West

3:00 PM – Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian

4:45 PM – University vs. Woodrow Wilson (Girls)

6:30 PM – Cabell Midland vs. Shady Spring

8:15 PM – Logan vs. Woodrow Wilson

