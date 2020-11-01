Results from state cross country meet

WOAY – The state cross country championships occurred Saturday at Cabell Midland High School, with several area teams taking part.

Team championships were claimed by Morgantown, Fairmont Senior, and Williamstown’s girls squads, along with the boys’ teams from University, Frankfort, and Ritchie County.

The top area team was Woodrow Wilson girls, who finished third, while Richwood’s Carlee Dillard placed third individually in the Girls Class A meet. Below are the area teams along with top individual finishers:

GIRLS AAA – Woodrow Wilson (3rd in team standings, Charlotte McGinnis was 21st individually); Greenbrier East (12th, Abigail Londeree was 35th)

BOYS AAA – Woodrow Wilson (5th, Brandon Canaday was 17th)

GIRLS AA – Nicholas County (6th, Natalie Barr was 17th); Shady Spring (8th, Brooke Berneburg was 37th)

BOYS AA – Nicholas County (5th, Ethan Board was 10th); Shady Spring (9th, Jaeden Holstein was 25th)

GIRLS A – Richwood (5th, Carlee Dillard was 3rd)

BOYS A – Trey Stanley (Richwood) was 10th individually