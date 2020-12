RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are still on scene at a house fire in Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a fire on Gunter Rd. in Mount Tabor.

Beaver, Bradley-Prosperity, Mabscott, Coal City, and Sophia Area Fire Departments responded and are still on scene.

No injuries have been reported.