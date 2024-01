WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – New CDC data indicates that West Virginia has the eighth youngest new mothers on average.

A report by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group estimated the age of new mothers by state by looking at the birth rate in the 15 to 19-year-old demographic.

For every two hundred West Virginia women between the ages of 15 and 19, one of them will give birth.

That is 50% higher than the national average.

Related