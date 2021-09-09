Report details reasons why some are hesitant against COVID-19 vaccination

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – While vaccines are readily available, many people have shown hesitancy in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The subsidiary of Lending Tree and insurance company QuoteWizard based in Washington looked at the latest national data on why people aren’t getting the vaccine.

They found that the majority of people from West Virginia who don’t want the vaccine don’t want it because of concerns over the potential side effects.

“When we looked at West Virginia, the main reason we found why people aren’t getting vaccinated is 63% of people who are unvaccinated say that they are worried about side effects,” Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant said.

As well, roughly 1 in 5 people who don’t want the vaccine don’t want it because they do not consider COVID-19 to be a threat worth getting vaccinated against.

The report also ranks other hesitancy factors state by state, and found that West Virginians in particular who are hesitant don’t want the vaccine because of a growing distrust toward the government.

View the full report here at QuoteWizard.

