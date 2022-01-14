Remembering Keith Birdsong

WOAY has lost our Creative Services Director Keith Birdsong. He passed away suddenly over the weekend.

You’ve heard his voice on WOAY for years. But we’d like to share more about our dear friend and colleague.

Keith was the voice of WOAY’s station identification. He was the voice of many of our clients. He just recently produced our new One Tank Trip promo. He was our go-to guy for nearly every local commercial on this station.

He loved to create. He conceptualized ideas, recorded the video, added audio and edited the finished products you see on air. You may remember some of his amazing edits.

Keith was incredibly dependable, highly skilled at his job and always ready to showcase what a local business was marketing in a way that kept them relying on WOAY for their creative production.

He had a flare for the creative. He created unique video effects and produced holiday spots with multiple layers of video and audio.

Keith held on to the nostalgic. When offered a new desk here at WOAY, he opted to stay with the same old wooden table on which his predecessors spliced film to make commercials years ago.

He earned two degrees. His first in theater from Longwood University. His next from Ohio University’s School of Communication majoring in electronic media production.

Keith is survived by his parents, his sister and her husband, and a nephew. As well as many friends throughout the area.

We will miss Keith’s smile, his laughter, his superb work ethic, his wonderful creativity and that familiar voice.

So we remember our dear friend and colleague James Keith Birdsong. Taken from us all too soon. Thank you Keith for your friendship, your kindness and your dedication to your great work here at WOAY.

Keith Birdsong was 51 years old.

