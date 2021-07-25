Registrations to begin for Mt. Hope Youth Football and Cheer Leagues

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – If you’re local to the area and want your kid to be a part of the Mount Hope Mustangs Youth Football and Cheerleading Leagues, now’s your chance. Starting Monday, July 26th and lasting until Friday, July 30th, registrations for these leagues will be held at the Mt. Hope Stadium from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The leagues are for kids ages 4 to 11 for football and ages 4 to 12 for cheer, and they will need a birth certificate and sports physical upon signing up.

“It’s just a great way for kids to stay connected into the community as well as teach them skills that are important, such as working together in a group, learning how to manage team conflict, time management, and really just coming out and learning how to have a good time with each other,” says Carrie Kidd, Founding Executive Director for Harmony for Hope.

The cost is $20 per child or $40 to sign up for a family, and sports physicals are currently being offered for free from Access Health.

