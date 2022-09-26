Registration open for New River Community and Technical College Rolling Start online classes

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Students can register for fall classes at New River Community and Technical College (CTC) with Rolling Start Options starting September 26. The Rolling Start option offer students additional flexibility when scheduling class start dates. Students can apply through December 9.

Rolling Start course offerings provide students with a selection of general education courses they will need as prerequisites for several areas of study. Online classes available during the ten-week session include American History, English Research & Composition, General Mathematics, Public Speaking, Psychology, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications, and Sociology.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

Related